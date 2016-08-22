VnExpress International
Repairs to Vietnam’s notorious internet cable delayed, yet again

By VnExpress   August 22, 2016 | 05:40 pm GMT+7
People use smartphones to check the Internet over wifi at a coffee shop in Hanoi. Photo by AFP

Work on the undersea connection will be completed on August 25, four days behind schedule.

Repair work on of Vietnam’s ruptured undersea internet cable will not be completed until 5.30 p.m. on August 25 due to adverse weather conditions, according to internet provider Asia America Gateway (AAG).

This is the second delay announced in three days. On Saturday, AAG said repair work would be completed on August 24, three days behind the original schedule.

Typhoon Dianmu, which hit northern provinces over the weekend, has hindered maintenance work, according to AAG.

In early August, Typhoon Nida broke two segments of the AAG cable, one located 80 kilometers from Hong Kong and the other 32 kilometers from Singapore.

In 2015 alone, the AAG ruptured three times, while in 2014 it went down twice.

This year, the cable system has experienced problems in March and June, heavily affecting outbound internet traffic.

Vietnam has four submarine cable systems, and the AAG was connected in November 2009 with a length of over 20,000 kilometers and a design capacity of 2 terabit/second, directly connecting Southeast Asia with America.

In addition to submarine cable systems, Vietnam has a land-based system with a capacity of 120 gigabit/second that goes through China, and there are plans to build another one.

