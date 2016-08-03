VnExpress International
Vietnam’s internet cable ruptures, yet again

By VnExpress   August 3, 2016 | 11:58 am GMT+7

Internet speed is likely to slow down in the coming days.

Vietnam’s internet speed is likely to slow down in the coming days after the submarine cable that connects the country with the U.S. broke again on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Vietnam's internet providers, the Asia America Gateway (AAG) ruptured at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The AAG operation center said that Typhoon Nida, which has swept across southern China, had presumably caused the damage, and bad weather is hampering maintenance work.

In 2015 alone, the AAG ruptured three times, while in 2014 it went down twice.

This year, the cable system has experienced problems in March and June, heavily affecting outbound internet traffic.

Vietnam has four submarine cable systems, and the AAG was connected in November 2009 with a length of over 20,000 kilometers and a design capacity of 2 terabit/second, directly connecting Southeast Asia with America.

In addition to submarine cable systems, Vietnam has a land-based system with a capacity of 120 gigabit/second that goes through China, and there are plans to build another one.

