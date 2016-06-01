VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Hanoi levels out internet service playing field in high-rise apartments

By An Hong   June 1, 2016 | 07:31 pm GMT+7

Residents in high-rise apartment buildings in Hanoi will soon be able to use their internet service provider of choice.

City authorities have asked owners of inner-city apartment buildings to develop infrastructure that can handle the roll-out of high-speed internet services provided by at least two companies.

The new rule, which takes effect immediately, means internet service providers can't lock rivals out of buildings that they have already cabled. As a result, internet providers in Hanoi will have a fairer playing field.

hanoi-disconnects-high-rise-internet-monopolies-ed

Workers assemble steel reinforcing bars at a construction site in Hanoi March 2, 2011. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Building owners, who often represent tens of thousands of apartments, allow broadband cable companies, like FPT Telecom, to install their equipment. However, once the installation is completed, there is no way for other providers can connect theirs because of, it is said, signal interference.

The new regulation, announced this week, reflects the city’s efforts to stop dominant telecom companies from cherry-picking high-value, high-rise apartment blocks, and creates a fairer environment for telecom services including cable television, mobile phones and internet.

Tags: internet telecom company FPT high-rise building level playing field
 
Read more
Vietnamese retail giant joins forces with local firms to compete with foreign rivals

Vietnamese retail giant joins forces with local firms to compete with foreign rivals

Vietnamese snap up two million Honda motorcycles in fiscal 2016

Vietnamese snap up two million Honda motorcycles in fiscal 2016

New orders drive Vietnam's manufacturing PMI up to 52.7 in May

New orders drive Vietnam's manufacturing PMI up to 52.7 in May

Vietnam looking to speed up public investment to curb slowing GDP

Vietnam looking to speed up public investment to curb slowing GDP

Vietnam more favorite among German investors than China, India and other Asian peers

Vietnam more favorite among German investors than China, India and other Asian peers

Vietnam extends $1.3 billion loan package to boost gloomy real estate market

Vietnam extends $1.3 billion loan package to boost gloomy real estate market

South Korea's Busan Bank open for business in Ho Chi Minh City

South Korea's Busan Bank open for business in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam treasury bond sales extend losing streak

Vietnam treasury bond sales extend losing streak

 
go to top