rain-cuts-rivers-through-central-vietnam

Heavy rains have reduced the streets of Hue to waist-deep rivers, forcing Vietnam Airlines to cancel eight flights to and from the popular tourist destination on Wednesday after announcing they would resume the following day.
However, the National Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Center predicted the rains would continue through Friday.
Relentless rain crept into the homes of numerous residents of the riparian, coastal city of Hue.
A three-hour downpour turned a major thoroughfare into a river.
The rain forced commuters to dismount from their motorbikes and wade home.
The floods caused the city's An Cuu River to overflow.
The Dong Ba - Le Hong Phong intersection in Hue.
Parents picked up their kids from middle school during the flood.
The heavy rains continued into rush hour on Wednesday.
A flooded parking lot at the College of Medicine and Pharmacy.
Video by VnExpress/Nguyen Van Linh
