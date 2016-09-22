rain-cuts-rivers-through-central-vietnam

Heavy rains have reduced the streets of Hue to waist-deep rivers, forcing Vietnam Airlines to cancel eight flights to and from the popular tourist destination on Wednesday after announcing they would resume the following day.

However, the National Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Center predicted the rains would continue through Friday.

Relentless rain crept into the homes of numerous residents of the riparian, coastal city of Hue. Floodwater cascading through a restaurant in Hue.

A three-hour downpour turned a major thoroughfare into a river.

The rain forced commuters to dismount from their motorbikes and wade home.

The floods caused the city's An Cuu River to overflow.

The Dong Ba - Le Hong Phong intersection in Hue.

Parents picked up their kids from middle school during the flood.

The heavy rains continued into rush hour on Wednesday.

A flooded parking lot at the College of Medicine and Pharmacy.

Video by VnExpress/Nguyen Van Linh

Related news:

> Central Vietnam braces for floods as downpours pelt region

> Vietnam issues flood, landslide alert as heavy rain set to lash northern region

> Hanoi issues flood alert as Typhoon Mirinae pounds northern Vietnam