Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

By Vo Thanh, Toan Dao   September 22, 2016 | 09:51 am GMT+7

The central region will experience downpours through Friday.

Heavy rains have reduced the streets of Hue to waist-deep rivers, forcing Vietnam Airlines to cancel eight flights to and from the popular tourist destination on Wednesday after announcing they would resume the following day.

However, the National Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Center predicted the rains would continue through Friday.

rain-cuts-rivers-through-central-vietnam

Relentless rain crept into the homes of numerous residents of the riparian, coastal city of Hue.

rain-cuts-rivers-through-central-vietnam-1

Floodwater cascading through a restaurant in Hue.
rain-cuts-rivers-through-central-vietnam-2

A three-hour downpour turned a major thoroughfare into a river.
rain-cuts-rivers-through-central-vietnam-3

The rain forced commuters to dismount from their motorbikes and wade home.
rain-cuts-rivers-through-central-vietnam-4

The floods caused the city's An Cuu River to overflow.
rain-cuts-rivers-through-central-vietnam-5

The Dong Ba - Le Hong Phong intersection in Hue.
rain-cuts-rivers-through-central-vietnam-6

Parents picked up their kids from middle school during the flood.
rain-cuts-rivers-through-central-vietnam-7

The heavy rains continued into rush hour on Wednesday.
rain-cuts-rivers-through-central-vietnam-8

A flooded parking lot at the College of Medicine and Pharmacy.

Video by VnExpress/Nguyen Van Linh 

Tags: Hue City heavy rains floodings
 
