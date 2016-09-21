Central Vietnam braces for floods as downpours pelt region

Central Vietnam is expected to experience heavy rains over the next three days due to the effects of a cold front moving in from the north.

According to the National Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Center, heavy rains are forecast for central provinces from Nghe An to Quang Ngai from Tuesday night to Friday.

The downpours will possibly trigger floods and landslides in the affected provinces and the Central Highlands as well.

Three students on a street in the central city of Hue submerged following rain. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

Last week, floods tore through a forest in Nghe An killing at least two people and leaving several others missing.

