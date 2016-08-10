VnExpress International
Vietnam issues flood, landslide alert as heavy rain set to lash northern region

By Pham Huong   August 10, 2016 | 09:07 pm GMT+7
Flood-prone Hanoi after a downpour. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

Downpour is expected to pound Hanoi mainly on Thursday and Friday.

Vietnamese authorities have warned of flash floods and landslides in the north and several central provinces of the country as heavy rains starting Wednesday are expected to last for three days.

Flash floods on the Red River Delta could rise up to five meters, according to meteorological experts, affecting the capital Hanoi and northern provinces. Heavy rains are expected to pound Hanoi mainly on Thursday and Friday.

The Vietnam National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting also asked mountainous provinces, including Lai Chau , Son La , Dien Bien and Lao Cai, to stay vigilant against landslides.

Heavy rains are also forecast to spread to the central region, as far south as Hue Province, and last until August 15.

Last week, in what was the worst flooding to hit Lao Cai since 2008, heavy rains that triggered floods and landslides in the northern mountainous province left four people dead and seven others missing.

In late July, Typhoon Mirinae, the first to hit Vietnam this year, also caused widespread downpour in Hanoi and other provinces, submerging streets and halting traffic.

Vietnam is hit by an average of eight to 10 tropical storms between July and October every year, which often cause heavy material and human losses.

