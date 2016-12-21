pop-star-richard-marx-helps-restrain-crazed-passenger-on-korean-air-flight-from-hanoi

Just hours after leaving a concert in Hanoi, singer Richard Marx was in the spotlight again after helping to take down a frenzied passenger on a flight from the Vietnamese capital to Seoul on Tuesday.

Daisy Fuentes, wife of the American singer songwriter, said in a Facebook post that a man sitting in front of them suddenly “got crazy” and started attacking the flight attendants and passengers, pulling the female staff by the hair, and Marx was the first to help subdue him.

“No one was prepared for this," she said, describing that the tension went on for four hours. "They never fully got control of him. They didn’t know how to use the taser and they didn’t know how to secure the rope around him (he got loose from their rope restraints 3 times).”

Marx also made several Facebook posts about the situation on the Korean Air flight, which he called “potentially deadly” and which the crew were not trained for.

He said one crew member and two passengers were injured, suggesting that the carrier be sanctioned for not knowing how to handle the situation. He and his wife are safe and have flown home to Los Angeles.

“No big hero move at all,” Marx said on Facebook, crediting some other male passengers who also helped restrain the man. Police arrested him upon landing.

The Grammy-winning singer was leaving Vietnam after a Christmas concert at Hanoi’s Opera House on Monday night where he sang his 1989 hit “Right Here Waiting” and several new songs.

Here are some photos of the struggle posted on his Facebook page:

