S. Korean man fined for disruptive behavior on Hanoi flight

Vietnam’s aviation authorities have fined a South Korean man VND4 million (US$180) for throwing a tantrum on a Korean Air flight to Hanoi last week after he was refused a second alcoholic drink.

The 34-year-old passenger, whose name has been withheld, was flying in business class from Seoul last Friday, the Northern Airports Authority said in a statement.

A flight attendant reportedly refused to serve him an alcoholic drink, saying that he had just gulped down a strong one.

The passenger became agitated and started kicking the seats around him. Several bags that hold items such as eye masks and ear plugs were damaged.

He was allowed to enter Vietnam after paying the fine at Noi Bai International Airport.

The airports authority last June also fined two South Korean passengers for smoking on fights to Hanoi.

Related news:

> Passenger banned from flying for slapping Vietnam Airlines flight attendant

> Vietnamese flight attendant arrested for smuggling gold to S. Korea

> Vietnamese man fined for assaulting flight attendant over lost cell phone