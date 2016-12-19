VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

1980s pop star Richard Marx to sing at Hanoi Christmas concert

By VnExpress   December 19, 2016 | 10:24 am GMT+7
1980s pop star Richard Marx to sing at Hanoi Christmas concert
Richard Marx's music career has been spanning through decades. Photo by AFP

He is expected to perform the 1989 hit 'Right Here Waiting' among several new songs.

American singer-songwriter Richard Marx will join Vietnamese pop stars at a Christmas concert at Hanoi's Opera House on Monday night.

The singer will perform some of hit singles in the late 1980s and 1990s and several new songs in recent years.

It will be the first visit by the 53-year-old artist in Vietnam, where his songs like "Right Here Waiting" or "Now and Forever" have been loved by many locals.

The Grammy-winning singer set the record of being the first solo artist to have his first seven singles hit the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. His record sales have exceeded 30 million worldwide.

The Monday concert will also featured two of Vietnam's biggest pop stars Thanh Lam and Tran Thu Ha.

Related news:

Modern Talking singer to take Hanoi stage

Op-Ed: Whatever happened to my Rock n Roll?

Tags: Vietnam music Richard Marx
 
Read more
Look to the stars: Vietnam to open first space observatory in Nha Trang

Look to the stars: Vietnam to open first space observatory in Nha Trang

Flowery Da Lat hooks up with China on direct flights

Flowery Da Lat hooks up with China on direct flights

Ha Long Bay named in top ten Asian heritage sites

Ha Long Bay named in top ten Asian heritage sites

Across Vietnam, from past to present

Across Vietnam, from past to present

VietJet to launch China charter flights to Da Nang

VietJet to launch China charter flights to Da Nang

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

Fireworks, festivals and floating markets: Saigon's new tourism plan

Fireworks, festivals and floating markets: Saigon's new tourism plan

Vietnam fashion in the 1980s

Vietnam fashion in the 1980s

 
go to top