1980s pop star Richard Marx to sing at Hanoi Christmas concert

Richard Marx's music career has been spanning through decades. Photo by AFP

American singer-songwriter Richard Marx will join Vietnamese pop stars at a Christmas concert at Hanoi's Opera House on Monday night.

The singer will perform some of hit singles in the late 1980s and 1990s and several new songs in recent years.

It will be the first visit by the 53-year-old artist in Vietnam, where his songs like "Right Here Waiting" or "Now and Forever" have been loved by many locals.

The Grammy-winning singer set the record of being the first solo artist to have his first seven singles hit the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. His record sales have exceeded 30 million worldwide.

The Monday concert will also featured two of Vietnam's biggest pop stars Thanh Lam and Tran Thu Ha.

