Modern Talking singer to take Hanoi stage

Thomas Anders (L) and Dieter Bohlen for German duo Modern Talking in 2015. Photo by Amazon

Thomas Anders, the lead singer from legendary German duo Modern Talking, will be performing their biggest hits in Hanoi this November 26.

Anders will perform with background singers at Modern Talking Live in Concert at My Dinh National Conference Center, according to a source from the Hanoi-based communications firm IB Group.

Dieter Bohlen, guitarist and composer for the pop duo, which some say is the most successful in Germany, will not be in Vietnam for the event, the source said.

Modern Talking was formed in 1984 and has won fame with many songs reaching the top five in other countries. Among the biggest hits are “You Can Win If You Want,” “Cheri, Cheri Lady” and “Atlantis is calling,” songs popular in Vietnam several decades ago.

The duo has sold more than 130 million records in their career, including eight million copies for their single debut “You’re My Heart, You’re My Soul” (1985).

Anders started his solo career immediately after Modern Talking parted company in 2003, while Bohlen have been focusing on new talents.

Hanoi is enjoying legendary musical nostalgia at the moment. On Saturday the city hosted the Boney M & Chris Norman ex Smokie in Vietnam concert, and German rock icons the Scorpions will also perform here on October 23 at the 3rd Monsoon Music Festival.

