Party chief greets Year of the Dog with locals around Hanoi's iconic lake

By Giang Huy   February 16, 2018 | 10:27 am GMT+7

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong visted Sword Lake on the eve of the Lunar New Year, giving lucky money to children.

“As a citizen of the capital, I’ve always had special love for Hanoi,” Trong said, while visiting the Municipal People’s Committee on the eve of the new lunar year which fell on the night of February 15. He wished Hanoi further expansion and more development achievements, worthy a thousand year old capita and a heroic city, the heart of the country, and a locomotive driving the country for stronger development.
Together with the city’s leaders, the Party chief visits Sword Lake (Hoan Kiem Lake), chatting with local people who are waiting to welcome the Year of the Dog.
Trong and Hanoi’s leaders light incense at the statue of King Ly Thai To, commemorating Vietnam’s kings and martyrs who built and protected the nation.
Trong and Hanoi’s leaders visit Sword Lake located in downtown Hanoi.
As the Year of the Dog rings in, Trong enters Ngoc Son Temple on an islet in the middle of Sword Lake to light incense..
The Party leader waves at local people welcoming the New Year.
Trong wishes a Happy New Year to urban environment workers who are on duty to keep Hanoi clean on the eve of the Lunar New Year, better known as Tet in Vietnam.
The Party leader gives li xi, lucky money to children, who are welcoming the New Year with their families around Sword lake.
Local people pose for photos with Trong.
