Northern Vietnam braces for hailstorms as cold snap bites

A cold spell is forecast to descend on northern Vietnam early on Wednesday, replacing the current humid weather and dropping temperatures in the capital and northern provinces by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

Maximum daytime temperatures will be 26-27 degrees Celsius, reported Vietnam's National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting

Forecasters also warned that the cold front could combine with westerly winds and form extreme weather patterns such as whirlwinds and hailstorms. Northern mountainous provinces, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Tuyen Quang and Bac Kan, are likely to be the most affected areas. At night, temperatures there are projected to drop to under 18 degrees Celsius.

Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh will also be affected, but to a lesser extent, with hailstorms, whirlwinds and strong winds forecast for tonight.

The cold front will stretch down as far as the central coast, where rain and strong winds are expected.

The westerly wind is forecast to move out to sea on Thursday, returning northern provinces to moist and humid weather conditions.

