Northern Vietnam braces for severe cold spell

A severe cold spell is forecast to hit northern Vietnam from early Thursday morning, bringing thunderstorms and frost and driving temperatures to almost zero in several mountainous areas.

The National Hydrometeorological Forecasting Center said in a report that a cold spell from China is moving south and will arrive in Vietnam on Thursday. Temperatures in the north will drop by around five degrees and there will be downpours and rough seas along the central coast, it said.

Northern mountainous areas will feel the chill on Friday, with temperatures dropping to 3-5 degrees Celsius (37-41 degrees Fahrenheit) in the resort town Sa Pa, and almost zero at Mount Mau Son, a popular tourist destination 1,600 meters above sea level.

Temperatures in Hanoi are expected to drop to 12-14 degrees Celsius (53-57 degrees Fahrenheit).

Areas above 2,500 meters are expected to freeze.

Local farmers have been asked to keep their plants and animals warm and delay sowing crops.

Sa Pa was hit by the first hailstorm of the year last Friday afternoon when thin ice formed at the top of the country’s highest peak, Fansipan. Another hailstorm on the same day hit Dien Bien Province, around 300 kilometers to the west, damaging local crops.

