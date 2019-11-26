Man jailed for anti-government Facebook propaganda

Vietnam's Cybersecurity Law bans internet users from organizing, encouraging or training other people for anti-state purposes. Photo by Reuters.

Nguyen Chi Vung, 38, was charged with fabricating, storing, and disseminating information as well as other materials opposing the Vietnamese government.

Vung will be placed under house arrest for two years after he finishes his jail term, the court ruled.

Nguyen Chi Vung stands in court in Bac Lieu Province on November 26, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Thien An.

Between May and August last year, Vung used his Facebook page to post livestream videos slandering and distorting the policies of the Communist Party and the State. He fabricated information to reduce credibility and distrust of the Party and the State's leadership among the people, the indictment said.

Vung also joined a closed group called "Giac co" (Grassroots rebels) to discuss ways to protest and entice others to participate in demonstrations to oppose Vietnam’s draft law on special economic zones (SEZs) that would allow foreign investors to lease land for 99 years, as well as the cybersecurity bill.

Vung was arrested last April. He admitted his crime to the court and pleaded for clemency. However, the court deemed his act as "extremely serious" to society, deserving strict punishment.

The SEZs bill has been delayed and is still under discussions. The Cybersecurity Law was passed and took effect early this year, banning internet users from organizing, encouraging or training other people for anti-state purposes.

Under Vietnam’s Penal Code, anti-government propaganda can be punished with up to 20 years in jail. Several people have been imprisoned for the offense in recent years.