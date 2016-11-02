VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

In pictures: Horrific scenes after karaoke bar fire in Hanoi

By Ngoc Thanh, Ba Do   November 2, 2016 | 10:39 am GMT+7

It appears a faulty billboard was to blame for the deadly blaze.

A karaoke bar fire in Hanoi killed 13 people and burned three adjacent buildings and many vehicles on the street on November 1.

Authorities in Cau Giay District said that the initial cause of the fire was an electronic billboard that was being fixed at that time.

The authorities added that the bar did not have a business license for karaoke services or a fire safety certificate as “it is a new business in the process of completing legal procedures”.

The Ministry of Public Security has instructed state officials to inspect all entertainment facilities around the city, especially fire-prone sites like karaoke bars, nightclubs and restaurants.

From the start of the year, there have been 23 fires involving karaoke bars in Hanoi.

Below are pictures of the karaoke bar fire at 68, Tran Thai Tong Street, Cau Giay District, Hanoi.

in-pictures-horrific-scenes-after-karaoke-bar-fire-in-hanoi
-1
-2
-3
-4
-5
-6
-7
-8
-9

Photos by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

Related news:

13 killed in Hanoi karaoke bar fire: police

Karaoke bar fire rages in downtown Hanoi

Tags: karaoke bar fire billboard public safety
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top