In pictures: Horrific scenes after karaoke bar fire in Hanoi

A karaoke bar fire in Hanoi killed 13 people and burned three adjacent buildings and many vehicles on the street on November 1.

Authorities in Cau Giay District said that the initial cause of the fire was an electronic billboard that was being fixed at that time.

The authorities added that the bar did not have a business license for karaoke services or a fire safety certificate as “it is a new business in the process of completing legal procedures”.

The Ministry of Public Security has instructed state officials to inspect all entertainment facilities around the city, especially fire-prone sites like karaoke bars, nightclubs and restaurants.

From the start of the year, there have been 23 fires involving karaoke bars in Hanoi.

Below are pictures of the karaoke bar fire at 68, Tran Thai Tong Street, Cau Giay District, Hanoi.

Photos by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

