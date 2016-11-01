13 killed in Hanoi karaoke bar fire: police

Firefighters have managed to stop the fire at the karaoke bar in Hanoi by 7 p.m. on November 1, 2016. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

13 people have been killed in the fire at a karaoke bar in downtown Hanoi, Major General Doan Viet Manh of the Vietnam Fire and Rescue Police Department told VnExpress late Tuesday.

Hospital 198, under the Ministry of Public Security, is treating two police officers who were injured while fighting the fire.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered Hanoi authorities to oversee the search and rescue and the city police to investigate the incident.

The PM has also asked the capital to offer support to victims and their families. Local authorities are to inspect and suspend any karaoke bars or restaurants that violate fire safety regulations.

Rescue workers had been battling to save people from the massive fire that broke out in the karaoke bar. The fire spread to three neighboring buildings and incinerated a car and many motorbikes on the street.

Another fire also broke out the same day in a two-story house in Ha Dong District, more than 10km southwest of downtown Hanoi. No injuries were reported.

Related news:

> Karaoke bar fire rages in downtown Hanoi