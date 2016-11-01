VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Karaoke bar fire rages in downtown Hanoi

By Ba Do   November 1, 2016 | 04:18 pm GMT+7

Fire fighters are battling to rescue people they believe are trapped in the building in Cau Giay District.

Rescue workers are battling to save people from a massive fire that broke out at a karaoke bar in Hanoi’s Cau Giay District on Tuesday afternoon. The fire spread to three neighboring buildings and incinerated a car and many motorbikes on the street.

karaoke-bar-fire-rages-in-downtown-hanoi

The fire engulfed a part of Tran Thai Tong Street at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, threatening to spread to other shops and restaurants.
karaoke-bar-fire-rages-in-downtown-hanoi-1

The fire completely destroyed the front of the eight-story building.
and black smoke could be seen from several kilometers away. Photo by VnExpress/Xavier Bourgois

Black smoke could be seen from several kilometers away. Photo by VnExpress/Xavier Bourgois
karaoke-bar-fire-rages-in-downtown-hanoi-3

A man watches as a motorbike goes up in flames.
karaoke-bar-fire-rages-in-downtown-hanoi-4

Dozens of motorbikes on the street and the sidewalk were destroyed by the blaze.
karaoke-bar-fire-rages-in-downtown-hanoi-5

This motorbike had a lucky escape.
karaoke-bar-fire-rages-in-downtown-hanoi-6

Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.
karaoke-bar-fire-rages-in-downtown-hanoi-7

10 fire trucks arrived at the scene. Photo by VnExpress/Xavier Bourgois

karaoke-bar-fire-rages-in-downtown-hanoi-8

Related news:

Fire kills 6 family members in southern Vietnam

Vietnamese teenage girl sets herself on fire in social media dare gone wrong

Tags: Vietnam fire public safety
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top