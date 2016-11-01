karaoke-bar-fire-rages-in-downtown-hanoi

Rescue workers are battling to save people from a massive fire that broke out at a karaoke bar in Hanoi’s Cau Giay District on Tuesday afternoon. The fire spread to three neighboring buildings and incinerated a car and many motorbikes on the street.
|
The fire engulfed a part of Tran Thai Tong Street at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, threatening to spread to other shops and restaurants.
|
The fire completely destroyed the front of the eight-story building.
|
Black smoke could be seen from several kilometers away. Photo by VnExpress/Xavier Bourgois
|
A man watches as a motorbike goes up in flames.
|
Dozens of motorbikes on the street and the sidewalk were destroyed by the blaze.
|
This motorbike had a lucky escape.
|
Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.
|
10 fire trucks arrived at the scene. Photo by VnExpress/Xavier Bourgois
