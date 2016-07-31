Fire kills 6 family members in southern Vietnam

The scene of the fire that kills six family members in the southern province of Ca Mau early Sunday. Photo by VnExpress/Phuc Hung

A one-story house in the southernmost province of Ca Mau went on fire early Sunday, leaving six family members dead, the police said.

Authorities recovered the charred bodies, including those of two children, just after midnight. “We found them lying scattered on the floor, in the restroom or on the garret,” a firefighter said.

Neighbors near the house on Phan Boi Chau Street in Ca Mau’s eponymous town, said they smelled something burning at around 0 a.m. and were trying to alert seven members who were sleeping inside the 100-square-meter house. But only one managed to get out.

Local authorities have confirmed the identities of the victims. They are Tran Quang Tien, a local teacher, and his wife Tran Kim Anh, both 59; his children Tran Kim Hang, 28, and Tran Quang Toan, 22; and his grandchildren Tran Thanh Vi, 8, and Quach Gia Hy, 4.

Tien’s another son, Tran Quang Minh, was not home when the incident happened.

Further investigations are underway.

Deadly fires are common in Vietnam and are generally blamed on a lack of fire-safety measures.

