Hanoi sends giant workforce to meet new sky train test-run deadline

An aerial view of the main depot's construction site. The depot for the Cat Linh - Ha Dong elevated railway in Ha Dong District, Hanoi, spans 19.6 hectares and is home to the railway's control center.
Every day, 500 workers are working on the site, up 25 percent from last year, according to the project's management board.
A worker cuts a steel beam. Chinese contractors are expected to finish installing equipment and decorating the interior of the station this month. The power supply system for the railway will be completed in May.
Chinese engineers perform technical inspections. The equipment was imported mostly from China, and 80 percent of it is ready in Vietnam.
The railway under construction.
A train at Van Khe Station. Workers are installing electric systems for the railway, and expect to finish the work this month.
Technicians check the rail line for possible faults. The highly-anticipated railway will undergo test runs in September and will be launched three to six months after that.
The Cat Linh - Ha Dong railway project started in 2011 and was supposed to go into operation in December 2016. However, construction delays have pushed back the expected completion date. The original cost estimate of $552.86 million has ballooned to more than $868 million, including $670 million in loans from China.