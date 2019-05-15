Ha Long to widen coastal road at $37.2 mln

A 2.4km-long section of Tran Quoc Nghien Road between the Quang Ninh Exhibition Center and the Ha Long – Cam Pha coastal road in Hong Ha District will be widened seaward at a cost of VND870 billion ($37.2 million).

It will have six lanes instead of the current four when the work is competed in 2020, traffic and decorative lights, trees, and ornamental designs. There will be a 900m stretch of public beach at Cam Pha end.

The Tran Quoc Nghien coastal road in Ha Long, Quang Ninh Province. Photo by P.C.

The widening would help lessen pollution since the land to be used for it is usually filled with trash, Ho Quang Huy, vice chairman of Ha Long, said.

Last November the city began to widen the vehicle section on the Bai Tho Bridge on Tran Quoc Nghien Road at a cost of VND350 billion ($14.9 million), and the work is expected to be completed next November.

Ha Long Bay in the northern Quang Ninh Province is a top tourist attraction in Vietnam, helping the province draw more than 5.2 million foreign visitors in 2018, up 22 percent against the previous year.