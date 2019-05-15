VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Ha Long to widen coastal road at $37.2 mln

By Minh Cuong   May 15, 2019 | 11:07 am GMT+7
Ha Long to widen coastal road at $37.2 mln
Aerial view of Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh Province. Photo by Shutterstock/hoangnam

A coastal road in Ha Long, home of the world famous bay of the same name, will be widened by 28 meters, local authorities announced.

A 2.4km-long section of Tran Quoc Nghien Road between the Quang Ninh Exhibition Center and the Ha Long – Cam Pha coastal road in Hong Ha District will be widened seaward at a cost of VND870 billion ($37.2 million).

It will have six lanes instead of the current four when the work is competed in 2020, traffic and decorative lights, trees, and ornamental designs. There will be a 900m stretch of public beach at Cam Pha end.

The Tran Quoc Nghien coastal road in Ha Long, Quang Ninh Province. Photo by P.C.

The Tran Quoc Nghien coastal road in Ha Long, Quang Ninh Province. Photo by P.C.

The widening would help lessen pollution since the land to be used for it is usually filled with trash, Ho Quang Huy, vice chairman of Ha Long, said.

Last November the city began to widen the vehicle section on the Bai Tho Bridge on Tran Quoc Nghien Road at a cost of VND350 billion ($14.9 million), and the work is expected to be completed next November.

Ha Long Bay in the northern Quang Ninh Province is a top tourist attraction in Vietnam, helping the province draw more than 5.2 million foreign visitors in 2018, up 22 percent against the previous year.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Ha Long road street infrastructure traffic Quang Ninh expansion construction
 
Read more
Hue authorities decide South Korean naked man statue to be installed in park

Hue authorities decide South Korean naked man statue to be installed in park

Sugar mill polluter in chief of Mekong Delta river

Sugar mill polluter in chief of Mekong Delta river

Vietnamese tech company chief, accomplices probed for cross-border smuggling

Vietnamese tech company chief, accomplices probed for cross-border smuggling

Vietnam province restricts single-use plastic in government offices

Vietnam province restricts single-use plastic in government offices

Vietnam mulls deploying armed forces against African swine fever catastrophe

Vietnam mulls deploying armed forces against African swine fever catastrophe

Vietnam party chief, president hosts key meeting after sick leave

Vietnam party chief, president hosts key meeting after sick leave

8,000 march in Hanoi against drunk driving

8,000 march in Hanoi against drunk driving

 
go to top