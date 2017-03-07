VnExpress International
Global Fund pledges to continue support for Vietnam's HIV fight

By VnExpress   March 7, 2017 | 01:41 pm GMT+7

The financing organization said it wants to help Vietnam maintain the success in containing new infections and deaths.

International financing organization Global Fund has pledged to continue its support for Vietnam's fight against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

Mark Dybul, executive director of the non-profit fund, said during a Monday meeting in Hanoi that Vietnam has been successful in combating AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, with falling fatalities in recent years, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

He said the fund will maintain its support to make sure Vietnam keeps up the achievements, the report said.

The fund has so far provided Vietnam with nearly $400 million in non-refundable aid, including a signficiant amount to fight HIV/AIDS.

International donors contributed 70 percent of the HIV treatment costs in Vietnam from 2008-2010, according to a USAID report on sustaining HIV/AIDS treatment services in Vietnam.

But many have announced to they will be cutting back their financial support and completely withdrawing by 2018 because Vietnam is now a middle income country.

In an effort to make sure that HIV patients are not abandoned, the government announced plans last December to provide free health insurance coverage for the 230,000 people with HIV using funding from the state budget.

