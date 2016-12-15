VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam may provide health insurance for people with HIV

By VnExpress   December 15, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

The move comes at a time when international donors are cutting back funding for HIV/AIDS.

Vietnam plans to start providing free health insurance coverage for 230,000 people with HIV using funding from the state budget.

Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper cited an official source as saying that the Law on Health Insurance will be amended to make this possible in February next year. "It’s very good news," the official said.

Less than 40 percent of people with HIV in Vietnam are now covered under the national social health insurance scheme. The goal is to bring that to 100 percent.

Funding for treatment services, mostly antiretroviral therapy (ART), has so far relied on international donors. But they have announced to cut back their financial support and to completely withdraw by 2018 because Vietnam is now a middle income country.

International donors contributed 70 percent of the treatment costs in Vietnam in 2008-2010, according to a USAID report on sustaining HIV/AIDS treatment services in Vietnam, where new cases have declined in recent years.

It remains to be seen how free health insurance can help people with HIV in the context of reduced financial support from donors.

Health insurance covered 59.3 million people in Vietnam, or 67 percent of the country's population, the Vietnam News Agency reported last year. The country aims to expand the scheme to 80 percent of the population by 2020 in an ambitious plan toward universal coverage.

Those without free coverage now can pay VND621,000 ($27) a year to join. Vietnam's annual average income was around $2,100 last year, according to the World Bank.

Related news:

Vietnamese man compensated paltry $2,200 for 10-year HIV misdiagnosis

Who will pay for HIV/AIDS treatment in Vietnam?

Tags: Vietnam healthcare insurance HIV
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top