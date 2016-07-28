U.S. provides $26 million to help Vietnam fight HIV/AIDS

The five-year project will scale up services along the entire HIV care continuum from diagnosis to successful treatment in high HIV burden provinces to achieve the "90-90-90" HIV case-finding, care and treatment targets, said USAID Vietnam Mission Director Michael Greene in a press release posted on the U.S. Embassy's website.

“It will also provide demand-driven technical assistance at the national, provincial and local levels to build sustainable HIV/AIDS services and systems,” he added.

In 2014, Vietnam became the first country in Asia to adopt the 90-90-90 targets set by the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS, under which by 2020, 90 percent of people living with HIV will know their HIV status; 90 percent of people who know their status are on HIV treatment; and 90 percent of all people on treatment will have undetectable levels of HIV in their bodies.

There were an estimated 260,000 people living with HIV in Vietnam as of 2016.

USAID first supported HIV/AIDS programs in Vietnam in the mid-1990s.

Since Vietnam became an emerging middle-income country with a $154 billion economy and income per capita of around $1,700, cheap funding from international donors has fallen sharply, according to the World Bank.