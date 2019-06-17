VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Foreign tourists rescued from Hanoi hotel fire

By Gia Chính   June 17, 2019 | 11:13 am GMT+7
Foreign tourists rescued from Hanoi hotel fire
Firefighters instruct guests to leave a hotel that caught fire in Hanoi on Monday morning. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Anh.

A fire at a hotel in Hanoi’s Old Quarter Monday morning caused foreign guests to flee in panic, but there were no casualties.

The fire broke out at around 4:30 a.m. in the basement of the A25 Hotel on Luong Ngoc Quyen Street in Hoan Kiem District, and thick black smoke began to billow.

Some foreign tourists on the second floor decided to jump down to escape while others were trapped in the upper floors. An unnamed eyewitness said many guests climbed to the rooftop and screamed for help.

"It was not a big fire but there was a lot of smoke and many tourists did not know where to run," an eyewitness said.

Firefighters rush to the scene to put out the fire. Photo by VnExpress/N.N

Smoke goes up from the six-story A25 Hotel in Hanoi's Old Quarter. Photo by VnExpress.

Eight fire trucks and dozens of firefighters arrived at the scene and put out the blaze by around 6 a.m.

Twenty five guests, mainly foreigners, were rescued and no injuries have been reported.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire or estimate the damage.

Vietnam had more than 4,075 fires last year in which 122 people were killed and property worth around VND1.7 trillion ($73.2 million) was destroyed, according to official figures.

Related News:
Tags: Hanoi's Old Quarter Vietnam hotel fire Hanoi Hoan Kiem
 
Read more
Vietnam, Indonesia agree to end use of force on fishers

Vietnam, Indonesia agree to end use of force on fishers

Woman takes leaf out of Mother Nature’s book to protect eroding riverbanks

Woman takes leaf out of Mother Nature’s book to protect eroding riverbanks

Vietnam border guards seize $470,000 from Cambodian boat

Vietnam border guards seize $470,000 from Cambodian boat

Child molestation charges against ex-prosecutor dismissed for lack of evidence

Child molestation charges against ex-prosecutor dismissed for lack of evidence

Only three Vietnam provinces free of African swine fever

Only three Vietnam provinces free of African swine fever

Health ministry suspects hospital insiders abetting trafficking of newborns

Health ministry suspects hospital insiders abetting trafficking of newborns

Two Vietnamese get nine-month flight bans for smoking

Two Vietnamese get nine-month flight bans for smoking

 
go to top