VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Floods claim 35 souls in central Vietnam

By Pham Huong   October 18, 2016 | 12:08 pm GMT+7
Floods claim 35 souls in central Vietnam
Floods combined with water unexpectedly discharged from hydropower dams drown assets of many families in central Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Hung

The death toll rose by 11 in a single day.

As of October 17, storms have claimed 35 lives in Central Vietnam, according to data from The National Committee for Search and Rescue.

Four remain missing.

The coastal province of Quang Binh suffered the highest losses with 22 confirmed dead followed by Ha Tinh Province, which reported nine.

As the rainfall subsides and floodwaters slowly recede, residents find themselves struggling with the wreckage left behind and bracing for further storms.

Officials now say floodwaters swallowed 120,000 homes -- 22,000 more than the day before. Heavy rain swept away roughly 1,600 hectares of rice paddy and over 3,000 hectares of fish farms.

The Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society mobilized an emergency relief package of VND1.97 billion ($88,000) in cash and goods for the four affected provinces.

Deputy Minister Trinh Dinh Dung also agreed to distribute 1,500 tons of emergency rice to the residents of flood-prone areas in Quang Binh as the country braces for yet another typhoon.

Typhoon Sarika, one of the strongest storms in recent years, is expected to hit the Gulf of Tonkin on October 19 before touching down in northern Vietnam the following day. The storm is currently ripping its way through the Phillippines.

Over the first nine months of this year, natural disasters claimed 125 lives and injured 266 others. The harsh weather claimed over 3,500 houses and wreaked havoc on crops and livestock.

Related news:

> 4 Vietnamese fishermen rescued after swept away by flood

> Typhoon Sarika barrels toward Vietnam as another storm brews

> Stranded flood victims in Ha Tinh on verge of running out food

Tags: natural disasters floods typhoon central Vietnam
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top