VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Flash floods kill 2 in central Vietnam

By Le Hoang   July 20, 2018 | 01:50 pm GMT+7

Two people were killed and another two listed missing as flash floods hit their home in central Vietnam on Thursday night.

Rescue forces found the bodies of Thien and Le Thi Bien, 75, on Friday morning but Ha Thi Bien, 28 and Vi Thi Huyen Tran, 4, are still missing.

It was raining heavily in Lang Chanh District in the north central province of Thanh Hoa on Thursday night and the ensuing flash floods caught residents off guard as they were sleeping.

The floods also demolished two other houses in the area and injured three others.

With more flash floods and landslides deemed likely, 45 families with 190 people in Lang Chanh have been evacuated.

Torrential rains have also flooded isolated many areas in the nearby Ha Tinh and Nghe An Provinces, as well as Quang Ninh Province, home to Ha Long Bay. Dozens of families in areas threatened by landslides are being evacuated.

Rain pours as water rises up to the second floor of a market in Quang Ninh Province. Photo by VnExpress/Binh Minh

Rain pours as water rises up to the second floor of a market in Quang Ninh Province. Photo by VnExpress/Binh Minh

The Son Tinh storm, which turned into a tropical depression as it made landfall in central Vietnam on Wednesday night, is forecast to unleash heavy downpours in the entire northern and north central regions until late Friday night.

The National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center has cautioned that rivers in the central provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An could flood in the coming days.

Son Tinh is the third storm that has formed in the East Sea, known internationally as the South China Sea, this year.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam flash floods natural disaster in Vietnam Vietnam tropical depression
 
Read more
How Saigon's feared drug lord was trapped

How Saigon's feared drug lord was trapped

Vietnam stands by its cybersecurity law amid US criticism

Vietnam stands by its cybersecurity law amid US criticism

Flash floods kill 10 in north and central Vietnam

Flash floods kill 10 in north and central Vietnam

Education official arrested for Vietnam national exam fraud

Education official arrested for Vietnam national exam fraud

Vietnam deports American citizen for disturbing order during SEZ law protest

Vietnam deports American citizen for disturbing order during SEZ law protest

Hanoi rejects cable car line over Red River

Hanoi rejects cable car line over Red River

Who let the dogs out? Saigon’s District 1 to unleash a purge

Who let the dogs out? Saigon’s District 1 to unleash a purge

 
go to top