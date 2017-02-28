VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

First look at Vietnam’s newest stealth submarines

By Xuan Ngoc   February 28, 2017 | 04:17 pm GMT+7

An official ceremony was held on Tuesday to show off the two latest Kilo-class attack submarines built by Russia.

first-look-at-vietnams-newest-stealth-submarines

HQ-187 Ba Ria-Vung Tau is the last in a series of six Kilo-class diesel-electric submarines that Vietnam ordered from Russia in a deal worth $2 billion. The submarine was delivered in January by the Dutch-registered vessel the Rolldock Storm.
first-look-at-vietnams-newest-stealth-submarines-1

HQ-186 Da Nang is the fifth in the pack, which arrived in Vietnam in February 2016, three years after the first was delivered.
first-look-at-vietnams-newest-stealth-submarines-2

The Kilo-class submarines are built with advanced stealth technology, extended combat range and modern navigation systems.
first-look-at-vietnams-newest-stealth-submarines-3

Each submarine, with space for 52 crew members, can operate at a maximum depth of 300 meters with a range of 9,600 kilometers over 45 days.
first-look-at-vietnams-newest-stealth-submarines-4

Vietnam’s Air Force joined the ceremony with an aerial display.
first-look-at-vietnams-newest-stealth-submarines-5

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc waves as he joins government officials at the ceremony.
first-look-at-vietnams-newest-stealth-submarines-6

A similar ceremony was held in August 2015 to unveil two other submarines 184 Hai Phong and 185 Khanh Hoa. The first two submarines, 182 Hanoi and 183 Ho Chi Minh City, were presented in 2014.

Photos by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc

Related news:

Vietnam’s 6th Russian-built submarine arrives at central port

Vietnam looks to Japan for anti-submarine aircraft

Tags: Vietnam submarines army
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top