First look at Vietnam’s newest stealth submarines

HQ-187 Ba Ria-Vung Tau is the last in a series of six Kilo-class diesel-electric submarines that Vietnam ordered from Russia in a deal worth $2 billion. The submarine was delivered in January by the Dutch-registered vessel the Rolldock Storm.
HQ-186 Da Nang is the fifth in the pack, which arrived in Vietnam in February 2016, three years after the first was delivered.
The Kilo-class submarines are built with advanced stealth technology, extended combat range and modern navigation systems.
Each submarine, with space for 52 crew members, can operate at a maximum depth of 300 meters with a range of 9,600 kilometers over 45 days.
Vietnam’s Air Force joined the ceremony with an aerial display.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc waves as he joins government officials at the ceremony.
A similar ceremony was held in August 2015 to unveil two other submarines 184 Hai Phong and 185 Khanh Hoa. The first two submarines, 182 Hanoi and 183 Ho Chi Minh City, were presented in 2014.
Photos by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc
