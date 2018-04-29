Final beam installed on first cable-stayed bridge made by Vietnam

The Bach Dang bridge connects Ha Long with the port city of Hai Phong. Photo by Quang Ninh Newspaper

The final beam was installed on the first cable-stayed bridge constructed entirely by Vietnam in the northern province of Quang Ninh on Saturday.

Construction of Bach Dang Bridge started three years ago as part of an expressway connecting the northern port city of Hai Phong with Ha Long, the resort town known for its beautiful namesake bay.

The bridge over the Bach Dang River will cut short the distance between Ha Long and Hai Phong from 75km to 25km, and between Hanoi and Ha Long from 180km to 130km.

This is the first large scale multi-span cable-stayed bridge project that has been designed and constructed entirely by Vietnamese engineers and workers, said Nguyen Duc Long, chairman of Quang Ninh Province at the opening ceremony.

The bridge’s location and design also bear historical significance. Bach Dang River is the site of three important battles against Chinese and Mongolian forces. Today, the bridge’s three H-shaped towers symbolize the three major northern destinations it connects: Hanoi, Ha Long and Hai Phong.

Bach Dang Bridge, which cost VND7.2 trillion ($321 million), is 3.5km (2.2 miles) long and 25 meters (82ft) wide with four lanes. It has reinforced concrete structure that can withstand an earthquake of eight on the Richter scale.

The project is expected to be completed by June 30.

The bridge and the still under-construction Van Don International Airport are believed to widen Quang Ninh Province’s trade opportunities, effectively providing a boost to the northern region’s economy.