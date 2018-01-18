Vietnam rolls up sleeves to finish new Ha Long Bay airport

|
Construction at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh Province started nearly three years ago, and it is scheduled to open in the second quarter of this year. The airport covers around 290 hectares (710 acres) in Van Don District, around 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the popular Ha Long Bay.
The $330 million airport is a BOT (build-operate-transfer) investment. The passenger terminal is designed to handle 2.5 million passengers a year, and will be expanded to double that capacity.
Workers fitting the steel roof in the passenger terminal.
Construction is running round the clock at the moment.
Workers build a wall on the ground floor of the passenger terminal.
The airport will be able to host four Boeing B777 aircraft or the equivalent at a time in 2020, and seven by 2030. Pictured is the 3.6-kilometer-long runway.
The air traffic control tower will rise 42 meters.
Officials hope the airport will attract investors and visitors to the Van Don Special Economic Zone, one of three that are intended to boost Vietnam's growth. The Van Don Zone will also be home to a new casino.