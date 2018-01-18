VnExpress International
Vietnam rolls up sleeves to finish new Ha Long Bay airport

By Minh Cuong   January 18, 2018 | 12:07 pm GMT+7

Workers are toiling day and night for the grand opening this summer.

Construction at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh Province started nearly three years ago and is scheduled to receive flights from the second quarter this year. The airport spans around 290 hectares (710 acres) in Van Don District, around 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the popular Ha Long Bay.

The $330 million airport is a BOT (build-own-transfer) investment. The passenger terminal is now designed for 2.5 million passengers a year, and will be expanded for double capacity.

Workers set up the roof for the passenger terminal

Construction continues round the clock these final days.

Workers build a wall on the ground floor of the passenger terminal.

The airport is designed to host four aircraft of Boeing B777 size at a time in 2020, and seven by 2030. Pictured is its future runway of 45 meters wide and 3.6 kilometers long.

The air traffic control tower will rise 42 meters.

Officials hope the airport will attract investors and visitors to the Van Don Special Economic Zone, one of three that have been planned to boost Vietnams growth. The Van Don Zone is planned to host a casino as well.

