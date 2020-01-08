VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Eight Vietnamese feared dead in Russia greenhouse fire

By Phan Anh   January 8, 2020 | 01:59 pm GMT+7
Eight Vietnamese feared dead in Russia greenhouse fire
Eight workers died in a greenhouse fire in Russia on January 7, 2020. Illustration photo by Shutterstock.

At least eight Vietnamese nationals are feared dead in a fire that broke out in Moscow Tuesday.

The deceased were working in a greenhouse facility in Nesterovo village, Ramensky district.

18 Vietnamese workers work at the facility, Vietnam News Agency cited the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia as saying. The number of workers at the facility at the point of the fire has not been confirmed.

The embassy said it is taking steps to verify the victims' identities.

Apart from the eight deceased, another worker was severely burned and has been hospitalized. The injured is a Vietnamese woman from the northern Phu Tho Province, who suffered burns all over her body as well as respiratory burns, said Vietnamese Embassy in Russia.

"Eight bodies were found in the fire. They might be Vietnamese," said Anatoly Suprunovsky, acting deputy minister of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, as cited by AFP.

The ministry said the fire was possibly caused by an electrical fault.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese fire Russia greenhouse death migrants workers
 
Read more
Vietnam reviews Middle East labor count amid US-Iran tension

Vietnam reviews Middle East labor count amid US-Iran tension

Former HCMC party chief faces disciplinary action for urban planning violations

Former HCMC party chief faces disciplinary action for urban planning violations

US funds installation of air monitoring equipment at Saigon schools

US funds installation of air monitoring equipment at Saigon schools

$12.9 million online gambling ring broken up

$12.9 million online gambling ring broken up

Former minister appeals against life sentence in TV firm acquisition scandal

Former minister appeals against life sentence in TV firm acquisition scandal

Hue etiquette guide to govern, upgrade cyclo force

Hue etiquette guide to govern, upgrade cyclo force

Vietnam to screen visitors amid China pneumonia scare

Vietnam to screen visitors amid China pneumonia scare

Chinese man jailed for stealing cash on flight to Saigon

Chinese man jailed for stealing cash on flight to Saigon

 
go to top