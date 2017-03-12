VnExpress International
Crocodile mauls circus performer's face in northern Vietnam

By Quang Chien   March 12, 2017 | 06:09 pm GMT+7

The artist expected the animal to allow him to place his head in it's mouth when it attacked.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic images

A circus performer was seriously wounded by a crocodile in the northern province of Ha Nam, a witness said Sunday.

The incident occurred in Thanh Liem District’s Liem Can Commune at around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

A male circus performer was making a second attempt to coax a crocodile to open its mouth and allow him to stick his head between its jaws when the animal suddenly leapt up and bit him in the face, said Cao Thuy Linh, who witnessed the performance.

The man, who was bleeding profusely from his face, was quickly taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The circus cancelled the performance immediately after the incident.

According to Pham Van Do, chairman of the commune People's Committee, the troupe's favorite crocodile died ahead of the performance, forcing them to find a quick replacement for the Saturday show.

Tags: crocodile wound circus artist
 
