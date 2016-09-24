VnExpress International
Tiger kills worker in southern Vietnam farm

By Nguyet Trieu   September 24, 2016 | 09:17 am GMT+7

The private farm is one of a few allowed to raise tigers in Binh Duong Province.

A tiger killed a worker at a private tiger farm in the southern province of Binh Duong while he was feeding it on Friday.

Luong Van Hai, 40, was attacked by the 120-kilogram female tiger at around 4:00 p.m. at the farm owned by Pacific Beer Company.

It is one of three companies, along with Dai Nam and Thanh Canh, that are allowed to raise tigers in the province under a pilot program. Pacific Beer currently has 16 tigers in its farm.

Luong Thien Dan, a representative of the company, said Hai had 20 years of experience of taking care of tigers. The worker fed the tiger everyday and had a good relationship with the animal, he said.

It remained unclear what upset the animal on Friday, said Dan, also a relative of the victim.

Police are investigating the death.

The tiger farm of the Pacific Beer Company. Photo by VnExpress

Another tiger in 2009 leaped out of its enclosure in the same farm but no one was hurt. The tiger was then caught.

Also in 2009, a tiger killed a worker in the privately owned Dai Nam Zoo.

In 2007 the Vietnamese government began to allow some private tiger farms in southern Vietnam to keep dozens of the endangered animals as they were better equipped than state zoos, AFP has reported.

