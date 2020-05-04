VnExpress International
Covid-19 patient recovers, active tally down to 53

By Thuy Quynh   May 4, 2020 | 03:04 pm GMT+7
A 25-year-old woman receives a health certificate from doctors of the Ninh Binh General Hospital in Ninh Binh Province after recovering from Covid-19, May 4, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Ninh Binh General Hospital.

A woman being treated in Ninh Binh Province was declared Covid-19 free Monday, bringing Vietnam’s number of active cases down to 53.

"Patient 166," a 25-year-old woman from the northern province of Bac Ninh, had returned to Vietnam from Thailand on March 20. She was confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus on March 28, and treated at the Ninh Binh General Hospital.

She is the last of 10 Covid-19 patients in the Ninh Binh General Hospital. Ninh Binh Province now has one active case left, a 27-year-old man from the province's Kim Son District who is being treated at the Kim Son District General Hospital.

Vietnam has confirmed 271 Covid-19 cases in total, of which 218 have recovered. Of the 53 active cases, 14 are relapses.

The country’s last recorded case is a 37-year-old British oil expert who arrived in HCMC on April 28 to work on a Petrovietnam project. He was confirmed positive Sunday.

Vietnam has recorded no community transmission in the last 18 days. More than 261,000 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the country.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 212 countries and territories, and reported deaths have topped 248,300.

