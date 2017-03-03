VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Chinese passenger arrested for stealing on Vietnam flight, second in a week

By VnExpress   March 3, 2017 | 09:33 am GMT+7
Chinese passenger arrested for stealing on Vietnam flight, second in a week
Dai Pa Peng, a Chinese national, is arrested for allegedly stealing on a Vietnamese flight on Friday. Photo courtesy of VTCNews

A passenger alerted the flight crew.

Police have arrested a Chinese man for allegedly stealing money from a passenger while aboard a flight in Vietnam, Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported, the second such offense within a week.

Dai Da Peng, 26, took money from the bag of a Vietnamese man sitting in front of him on Vietnam Airlines' flight from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City Thursday when the victim was eating breakfast, the paper said, citing the crew’s report.

Dai inserted the cash into his coat and went to the toilet. Another passenger saw the act and alerted the flight attendants, who held Dai after he left the toilet. They found the money hidden inside.

The victim said he lost more than VND13 million ($570).

Many Chinese have been caught for theft aboard flights in Vietnam in recent years. The Vietnamese authorities have yet to take measures that can drastically deter the crime.

Dai's arrest came on the heels of a similar case on February 24 when another Chinese citizen was detained for stealing from two Japanese passengers on a Vietnam Airlines flight before takeoff to Hanoi.

Last November, the national carrier uncovered 14 cases of foreign passengers attempting to steal property from fellow travelers. Most of the culprits were Chinese.

Related news:

Another Chinese arrested for stealing from passengers on Vietnam flight

Vietnam fines 4 Chinese nationals for illegal entry

Tags: Vietnam aviation foreigners theft Chinese
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top