VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam fines 4 Chinese nationals for illegal entry

By VnExpress   February 21, 2017 | 03:48 pm GMT+7

The visitors said they just planned to stay for one day to visit the popular Ha Long Bay.

Police in Quang Ninh Province on Vietnam's border with China have fined four Chinese nationals VND16 million ($700) in total for entering the country illegally.

Immigration officers discovered the group at a hotel in the tourist town of Ha Long on Sunday, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

The tourists, aged between 34 and 46 years old, said they wanted to visit Ha Long Bay but did not want to go through a travel company.

They crossed the border on Sunday afternoon and booked a Vietnamese driver to take them to Ha Long, which is around a four-hour drive from the border. They said they planned to return to China the next day.

Police also fined the driver VND7.5 million for carrying illegal arrivals.

Nearly 2.7 million Chinese tourists visited Vietnam in 2016, a 51 percent increase from the previous year.

Related news:

>Chinese passenger fined for threatening Vietnam Airlines crewmember

>Chinese tourists remain key driver of Vietnam's tourism boom

Tags: Vietnam tourists
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top