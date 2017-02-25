VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Another Chinese arrested for stealing from passengers on Vietnam flight

By VnExpress   February 25, 2017 | 10:41 am GMT+7

Two Japanese passengers say they lost belongings worth around $1,000.

Security officials at Tan Son Nhat airport have detained a Chinese citizen for stealing on a plane before takeoff, a Vietnamese newspaper reported Saturday.

Wu Waigang, 37, was found ransacking the bags of two Japanese passengers on a Vietnam Airlines' Friday flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi during boarding time, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper said.

Several passengers helped arrest the Chinese with the exhibits. The Japanese passengers said their stolen belongings are worth around $1,000.

He has been transferred to the city police for further investigation over theft charges, it said.

The arrest extends a series of similar cases in recent years, in which Chinese citizens were caught for in-flight theft in Vietnam. 

Last November, national carrier Vietnam Airlines uncovered 14 cases of foreign passengers attempting to steal property from fellow travelers. Most of the culprits were Chinese. 

Related news:

Chinese passenger fined for threatening Vietnam Airlines crewmember

Chinese man arrested for stealing on Vietnamese flight, again

Chinese passenger caught stealing on Vietnam flight

Tags: Vietnam Chinese passenger ransack flight theft
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top