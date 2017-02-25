Another Chinese arrested for stealing from passengers on Vietnam flight

Security officials at Tan Son Nhat airport have detained a Chinese citizen for stealing on a plane before takeoff, a Vietnamese newspaper reported Saturday.

Wu Waigang, 37, was found ransacking the bags of two Japanese passengers on a Vietnam Airlines' Friday flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi during boarding time, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper said.

Several passengers helped arrest the Chinese with the exhibits. The Japanese passengers said their stolen belongings are worth around $1,000.

He has been transferred to the city police for further investigation over theft charges, it said.

The arrest extends a series of similar cases in recent years, in which Chinese citizens were caught for in-flight theft in Vietnam.

Last November, national carrier Vietnam Airlines uncovered 14 cases of foreign passengers attempting to steal property from fellow travelers. Most of the culprits were Chinese.

