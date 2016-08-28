VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Chinese fined in Vietnam for illegal dragon fruit dealing

By Hong Chau   August 28, 2016 | 04:58 pm GMT+7

Traders were using tourist visas to pick up the juicy crop.

Authorities in Vietnam's south central province of Binh Thuan have fined Chinese nationals for illegally purchasing locally-grown dragon fruit to ship back to their homeland.

Police in Binh Thuan identified 28 Chinese people who had entered Vietnam on tourist visas to trade dragon fruit.

chinese-fined-in-vietnam-for-illegal-dragon-fruit-dealing

Chinese dealers buy Vietnamese dragon fruit in large quantities to ship back to their homeland. Photo from VnExpress

The People’s Committee has issued fines worth VND235 million (nearly $11,000) for trading in Vietnam without permission an confiscated 12 tons of dragon fruit.

Police officials also shortened the stay period in Vietnam of the ones being fined for first time and proposed Vietnam Immigration Department (the Ministry of Public Security) to ban the entry to Vietnam against repeaters for certain period of time.

Many major wholesalers that trade dragon fruit are located in the districts of Ham Thuan Nam and Ham Thuan Bac. They are owned and operated by Vietnamese residents, but backed by Chinese nationals behind the scenes.

Binh Thuan is home to Vietnam’s biggest dragon fruit plantation with over 22,000 hectares.

Related news

> Vietnamese dragon fruit finds their way onto Big C Thailand's shelves

> Vietnamese dragon fruit to enter Australian market

> Farmers opt for red dragon fruit in hope of doubling profit from China

Tags: Vietnamese dragon fruit Binh Thuan Province Chinese deales Vietnam Immigration Department Ham Thuan Nam Ham Thuan Bac
 
Read more
Is the crown too heavy for Miss Vietnam 2016?

Is the crown too heavy for Miss Vietnam 2016?

Northern Vietnam drowned by heavy rains

Northern Vietnam drowned by heavy rains

Best spots for free wi-fi in Hanoi's Old Quarter

Best spots for free wi-fi in Hanoi's Old Quarter

Vietnamese woman killed in Pokemon Go-related accident in Japan

Vietnamese woman killed in Pokemon Go-related accident in Japan

Don't eat fish caught off Vietnam's central coast: health authorities

Don't eat fish caught off Vietnam's central coast: health authorities

Nearly 4,500 Vietnamese renounce citizenship in 2015

Nearly 4,500 Vietnamese renounce citizenship in 2015

Da Nang City hotline takes English queries

Da Nang City hotline takes English queries

Heavy rains turn Saigon airport to seaport

Heavy rains turn Saigon airport to seaport

 
go to top