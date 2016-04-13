farmers-opt-for-red-dragon-fruit-in-hope-of-doubling-profit-from-china

For years, most families in Chau Thanh district have cultivated white dragon fruits, but recently they have changed to the red strain of the fruit, taking up nearly 3,300 hectares and nearly half of the dragon fruit plantation, said the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Nguyen Xuan Hong, deputy head of Long An’s Department of Industry and Trade, said that red dragon fruit are destined for the Chinese market, while the white variety can be sold to other countries.

Vo Van Kinh, a farmer from Chau Thanh district, said that his family used to cultivate 8,000 square meters of white dragon fruit, but after seeing the profit that could be made from the red fruit, they switched.

Vo Van Kinh cuts down his white dragon fruit. Photo: VNA.

Trinh Van Ngoc, another grower, said: “Red dragon fruit go for VND30,000 ($1.3) to VND40,000 per kilogram, while the price for white fruit is VND15,000 per kilogram. China is the key market for that fruit.”

The cost of cultivating the two types of dragon fruit is equal, but the white variety requires less technical skills and time to care while its productivity is two times higher than the red variety.

The deputy head of Long An’s Department of Industry and Trade advised local farmers not to invest solely in red dragon fruit, but instead maintain the two varieties until the export market becomes more stable.

Source: VNA