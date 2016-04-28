VnExpress International
Vietnamese dragon fruit to enter Australian market

By Bui Hong Nhung   April 28, 2016 | 04:20 pm GMT+7
Australia said that the country is reviewing the possibility of importing dragon fruit from Vietnam, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

Australia has already completed its preliminary assessment of pests and diseases on the fruit through cooperation between the two governments. Over the next two months, both sides will work together to identify the risks of dragon fruit exports and produce a draft report by the end of this year. In addition, Australia will send experts to Vietnam’s plantations in order to assess the production process of dragon fruit.

The Vietnamese government is also working with Australia’s Department of Agriculture and Water Resources to complete the final procedures to grant an import license for Vietnamese mangos, the country's second fruit after lychees to enter the Australian market.

Last year, after a 12-year wait, Vietnam received approval to export lychees to the Australian market. About 28 tons of Vietnamese lychees were sold in the Australian market in 2015, with the first batch entering the country in May.

Tags: fruit exports dragon fruit
 
