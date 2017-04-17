VnExpress International
China, Vietnam vow to strengthen bilateral cooperation

By Reuters   April 17, 2017 | 09:20 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, (back L), attends a signing ceremony with Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi (back R), at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, April 17, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Parker Song/Pool

The two countries will continue implementing the consensus reached by leaders of both countries.

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi on Monday met with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh at the 10th meeting of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee on Cooperation in an effort to forge a better cooperation between the two countries.

During their meeting, Yang noted that state leaders of both countries had maintained close contact, with cooperation in various fields having been strengthened. Yang called for both parties to maintain this forward momentum.

The state councilor said that both countries should make joint efforts to ensure the successful state visits of both leaders this year, and to deepen pragmatic cooperation.

In response to Yang's remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh said the Vietnamese government highly values its strategic cooperation with China, adding that Vietnam is willing to strengthen strategic communication and enhance political mutual trust with its northern neighbor.

He also told Yang that Vietnam has attached great importance to its relations with China, and Vietnam is happy to see the comprehensive strategic partnership has been strengthened thanks to joint efforts from both sides.

Yang and Pham Binh Minh agreed that China and Vietnam would continue implementing the consensus reached by leaders of both countries. This includes pushing forward the "Belt and Road" initiative and the "Two Corridors and One Circle" strategy, as well as maintaining maritime peace and stability.

