British Covid-19 patient in Hue discharged

A British man (C) leaves Hue Central Hospital after recovering from Covid-19, March 28, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Vo Thanh.

The 58-year-old man, designated as "Patient 33" in Vietnam, is the first to recover from Covid-19 at the hospital in Hue. Three other British nationals are still undergoing treatment for the disease caused by the new coronavirus at this hospital.

He will receive medical monitoring for at least two more weeks in Vietnam.

Nguyen Thanh Xuan, deputy director of the Hue hospital, said when it received the four patients, doctors and nurses were quite worried because they have not treated any Covid-19 patients before.

"Patient 33 has been tested negative twice, which meets the criteria to announce if a patient is free from the new coronavirus, as regulated by the Ministry of Health."

"This first success will work as a motivation for the team at Hue Central Hospital to continue treating the remaining patients."

For the past three weeks, all staff that directly join the treatment of these British patients have worked nonstop and have not seen their families, he said.

The other three patients are all in stable condition.

"Patient 33" was confirmed infected on March 10, after touching down in Hanoi from London on flight VN54 on March 2. At least 16 people on the flight were infected with the virus, including the other three British patients in Hue.

His wife who traveled with him tested negative for the coronavirus and already left Vietnam after completing her 14-day quarantine.

The British man makes the 21st patient that has recoved from Covid-19 in Vietnam. On Friday, three were discharged from hospital in Da Nang.

The nation has recorded 169 infections so far, with six added on Saturday's morning.

The Covid-19 pandemic has so far killed more than 27,300 people in 199 countries and territories.