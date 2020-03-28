Vietnam Covid-19 count 169 as six more test positive

"Patient 164" is a 23-year-old man from Kien Giang Province in southern Vietnam. A student in the U.K., he landed March 23 at the Van Don Airport in Quang Ninh Province on Vietnam Airlines’s flight VN54, seat 22K. He was quarantined at a centralized facility in Ninh Binh Province that neighbors Hanoi and is undergoing treatment at the Ninh Binh General Hospital.

"Patient 165" is a 58-year-old man in Tien Duong Commune, Dong Anh District, Hanoi. He flew from the U.K. to Vietnam on the same flight as "Patient 164," seat 41C. He is also being treated at the same facility after testing Covid-19 positive on March 26.

"Patient 166" is a woman, 25, from Dong Phu Ward, Luc Nam District in the northern province of Bac Giang. She lives in Thailand and returned to Vietnam March 23 on Thai Airways flight TG564, seat 40B. She is also undergoing treatment at the Ninh Binh General Hospital.

"Patient 167" is a 20-year-old Danish woman who was traveling in Vietnam and staying at a hotel in Hanoi Hoan Kiem District with her boyfriend, whose nationality is yet to be revealed. They landed in Hanoi March 8 on Qatar Airways flight QR0976, seats 37K and 37J. The couple stayed at a hotel on Hang Chieu Street in Hoan Kiem from March 9-12. On March 12, they took a Ngoc Son sleeper bus to Ha Giang Province in the northern highlands bordering China and stayed there until March 15 at the Jasmine-Phuong Thien hotel.

On returning to Hanoi, they stayed at the Kingly Hotel at 8 Ly Thai To Street. On March 17, they traveled from Hanoi to Hue on another sleeper bus. In Hue, they stayed at the Sunshine 3 Hotel on 10 Vo Thi Sau Street until March 19 before they moved to Hoi An where they stayed at the Backpacker Hostel at 250 Cua Dai Street from March 19-23. On March 23, they flew from the central city of Da Nang to Hanoi on VietJet flight VJ530, with her on seat 19E, and stayed at the Kingly Hotel again. On March 24, the couple went to Vietnam’s National Children's Hospital for testing following an updated regulation at the airport. She tested positive and he negative. They have been moved to the second campus of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in the capital city.

"Patient 168" and "Patient 169" are two female employees of Truong Sinh company which provides food and hot water to Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital. They tested Covid-19 positive after nearly 5,000 staff and patients at Bach Mai were ordered to take the test. The order was issued after at least three confirmed cases - two nurses and a patient – as well as two other people that tested positive once for the virus were linked to the hospital. Until now, eight patients have been identified to be related to Bach Mai Hospital.

Of the 169 infections confirmed so far, Vietnam has discharged 20 after treatment, including three last Friday. Many of currently active cases are Vietnamese nationals retuning from Europe and the U.S. and foreigners visiting from the same regions. Starting March 22, Vietnam has suspended entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers.

The Covid-19 pandemic has so far killed more than 27,200 people in 199 countries and territories.