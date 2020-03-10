British tourist in Hoi An is Vietnam's 33rd Covid-19 patient

A medical staff sanitizes an aircraft at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on February 4, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

The unnamed man is staying in the ancient town Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam, the Ministry of Health said Tuesday.

The patient was the latest to be recorded among those who traveled in the same flight as Hanoian Nguyen Hong Nhung, who became Vietnam's 17th Covid-19 patient and its first after 22 clean days last Friday.

Nhung had flown to Hanoi from London on Vietnam Airlines flight VN54, in the business class, on March 2. There were 201 passengers on the flight, including 21 in the business class.

After Nhung, 12 people on the same flight, 11 foreigners and one Hanoi man, have tested Covid-19 positive. They are among 17 active cases in Vietnam.

The foreign tourists, nine Brits, one Mexican and one Irish, have traveled to many destinations in the country such as Lao Cai and Quang Ninh in northern Vietnam, Hue, Da Nang and Hoi An in central Vietnam.

The Hoi An tourist is the second case confirmed on Tuesday in Vietnam. The other is a 24-year-old Vietnamese woman who'd met Nhung at a party in London last month, before falling sick and being put on a private plane to Saigon on Monday.

The Covid-19 outbreak has thus far spread to 115 countries and territories around the world, killing over 4,000.