Body of missing Brit Aiden Webb found on Mount Fansipan

The body was found at 12.45 p.m. local time near cable pylon T4 in Hoang Lien National Park. The scene is being blocked off by the police. The cause of death is still pending further investigation.

Authorities think that Aiden may have died two or three days ago.

“The search team is trying to bring his body out of the forest over a steep terrain. It would take an estimated five hours of walking and climbing before they can reach Sapa. The autopsy will be performed on June 10,” said an official of Lao Cai provincial police.

Aiden Webb, 22, was reported missing on June 4 when he was attempting to climb Fansipan, Indochina’s highest mountain, near Sapa in the northwestern province of Lao Cai.

His aunt, Lisa Shaw Webb, raised the alarm via a widely-shared Facebook post, saying he was last seen on Friday on Mount Fansipan in Hoang Lien National Park. His father and uncle had flown into the country to join the search for the 22-year-old.

A day later on June 5, in an interview with the press, Aiden’s girlfriend Bluebell Baughan revealed that he was able to alert her via text message that he had slipped and fallen by a waterfall, hurting his knee and arm.

This is not the first time an incident involving tourists trekking on Fansipan has happened. A Vietnamese university student named Pham Ngoc Anh, 20, disappeared on the way down from the peak in 2013, and has never been found.

