Vietnam offers $2,200 reward for finding missing British climber

Authorities have already deployed 60 people to search for Aiden Webb, a 22-year-old trekker, following his aunt’s appeal for help on Facebook three days ago.

The search team has been divided into groups, with one group starting in San Sa Ho Hamlet headed for the villages of Sin Chai and Suoi Vang, and the other making its way down from a height of 2,800 meters. A lookout has also been posted in a cable car cabin.

According to Nguyen Xuan Truong, Deputy Chairman of Sapa's People’s Committee, the terrain around the mountain is heavy going that defy any attempts to use helicopters or trained dogs. The search will depend mostly on humans, especially locals from San Sa Ho Hamlet, who know the area best.

Today, Webb's girlfriend Bluebell Baughan revealed that he was injured before sending her a map of his location somewhere on Mount Fansipan.

Aiden Webb was reported missing three days ago in the mountains near Sapa in the northwest of Vietnam by his family.

His aunt, Lisa Shaw Webb, raised the alarm via a widely-shared Facebook post, saying he was last seen on Friday on Mount Fansipan in Hoang Lien National Park. His father and uncle have flown into the country to join the search for the 22-year-old.