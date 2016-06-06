VnExpress International
British tourist reported missing on Fansipan Mountain in northern Vietnam

By Nhung Nguyen   June 6, 2016 | 03:02 pm GMT+7

Aiden Webb, a young British backpacker from Norwich, has been reported missing in Sapa by his family.

His aunt, Lisa Shaw Webb, raised the alarm via a widely-shared Facebook posting, saying he was last seen three days ago on Fansipan Mountain in Hoang Lien National Park.

“I'm sad to announce that my nephew Aiden Webb has gone missing in Vietnam,” Lisa captioned for the picture of Aiden on her Facebook account. “As a family we are trying hard to locate him. His dad (my brother Trever) and my other brother (Michael) are flying out to Vietnam tonight at 6pm to help in the search... this is very upsetting for our family.”

british-tourist-reported-missing-onfansipan-mountain

Lisa Shaw Webb's post has been widely shared on Facebook. Photo from Facebook/Lisa Shaw Webb.

“Aiden has contacts with some people that he met while on his travels if they could keep an eye out for him that would be very helpful....” wrote Lisa

“Please could everyone share this picture as he have lots of friends who travel in this area.. the quicker we get his out, the quicker he can be found.” She added. “…with the help from social media we can we band together and search for Aiden.”

Support from individuals and organizations has been pouring in.

Many people in Sapa and surrounding areas have offered their help on her Facebook post, while popular fanpages in Vietnam have started to share and translate Lisa’s message.

british-tourist-reported-missing-onfansipan-mountain-1

BEATVN, a popular Facebook page in Vietnam shared Lisa's post on their over-one-million-fan page

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the search, which has attracted $1,435 in donations so far.

We are contacting Lisa for further updates. If you want to help with the search, you can visit www.facebook.com/lisa.s.webb1 for more information.

