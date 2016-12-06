VnExpress International
Armed robber flees bank heist in central Vietnam

By Vo Thanh   December 6, 2016 | 09:10 pm GMT+7

The mask-clad suspect carried a gun and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police in Thua Thien-Hue are tracking down a man suspected of robbing a bank in the central province on Tuesday afternoon.

A young man entered a local branch of the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) on Mai Thuc Loan Street in Hue at around 5 p.m. pretending to be a customer, according to police accounts.

He proceeded to the counter and ordered the cashier to hand over the money, the police said.

Hearing the noise and commotion, locals rushed to the branch but the suspect fled on a motorcycle with an undisclosed sum of money.

Police and bank officials at the scene after the robbery on Tuesday afternoon. Photo by VnExpress/Vo Thanh

Dang Ngoc Son, deputy director of Thua Thien- Hue's police department, said the suspect was carrying a gun.

No injuries were reported.

A BIDV representative late on Tuesday confirmed the robbery but refused to give further comments as the incident is under investigation.

Bank robberies are rarely reported in Vietnam.

Tags: bank robbery Hue shortgun
 
