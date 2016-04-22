Two Chinese use fake guns to rob car in HCM city

Two days ago, the two men on a motorbike stopped a car and one of them used a fake gun to threaten the driver.

The driver suspected the gun might be fake, so he suddenly seized it and shouted out for help when he stepped out of the car.

The two Chinese were arrested yesterday. Photo by X.D

The two men beat the driver, trying to take back the fake gun. As the driver shouted out for help, people and security guards came to his help, overwhelming the robbers.

According to the police, the two men entered Vietnam illegally. They planned to rob car to live in it, instead of renting accommodation.

The case is pending for further investigation.