Another karaoke bar catches fire in northern Vietnam

By VnExpress   December 8, 2016 | 11:59 am GMT+7
The scene of the fire at the Truong Giang Karaoke bar in Bac Ninh Province on December 7, 2016. Photo by Vietnam News Agency

The fire broke out on Wednesday, more than a month after a deadly blaze killed 13 in the capital.

A fire erupted at a karaoke bar in the northern province of Bac Ninh on Wednesday afternoon, VietnamPlus reported.

Ten fire trucks headed to the Truong Giang Karaoke in Bac Ninh's namesake capital at 5 p.m.; firefighters had the blaze under control in about an hour.

Truong Giang's owner atributed the fire to the welder he hired to affix a billboard to his facade, which sits about 30km from the center of Hanoi.

No injuries were reported.

On November 1, a fire broke out at a karaoke lounge on Tran Thai Tong Street in the capital's Cau Giay District. Flames quickly spread to three adjoining karaoke bars and ultimately claimed 13 lives and scores of motorbikes.

Investigators say the fire started with a small blaze that broke out during spot welding repairs to the massive sign obscuring the facade. Dry weather and strong winds quickly fueled the flames, creating an inferno.

Hanoi police have launched a criminal investigation into the case.

City officials say there are 1,204 karaoke parlors in Hanoi, of which 80 percent do not meet fire safety requirements.

Firefigthers have responded to 23 blazes at karaoke bars since the start of the year.

