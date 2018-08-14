An ‘alien’ lands on Vietnamese beach

A tour guide named Nam Du captured a video of a strange black sea creature with numerous arms in Kien Giang, Vietnam, according to ViralPress.

He put the creature on a green surface to have better observation with other people on the beach. People remarked that it looked like an alien.

“I don’t know whether it’s a plant or an animal,” Nam Du said. He returned the creature to the ocean afterwards, no clearer about its identity.

Some experts have said that the “creature” is a kind of marine algae that reacted when exposed to air, with its “tentacles” moving in different directions.

Here's a video of the strange creature on ViralPress: